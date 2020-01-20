Fiat 500 Club joins revamped 2020 range

The Fiat 500 range now has a $1250 higher starting price, with the budget-spec Pop variants dropped from the range.

The 2020 model range update sees the formerly mid-spec 500 Lounge taking on entry-level duties at $19,250, with a new 500 Club variant now topping the local line-up at $27,250.

On the plus side the well-equipped Lounge variants, which include five-speed manual and five-speed automatic hatches and an auto-only 500C cabriolet version, have had their retail pricing cut by more than $500.

READ MORE: Fiat 500 news and reviews

The Lounge feature list remains unchanged, and includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, LED daytime running lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power adjusted and heated door mirrors, cruise control, speed limiter, and reverse parking sensors.

The new auto-only Fiat 500 and 500C Club versions are powered by the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the Lounge, and are priced at $25,250 and $27,250 respectively.

COMPARE: Boot sizes of Australia's best-selling hatchbacks

Each brings a bunch of additional features to the Fiat 500 range including a sunroof for the hatch, digital radio, climate control air-conditioning, premium chequer-pattern seat upholstery, chrome exterior trim, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and bigger 16-inch rims.

The seats are available with black fabric seats white inserts and Bordeaux stitching, or white fabric seats with black inserts and white stitching. Leather upholstery can also be optioned. The Club is also available in with all-new Powder Pink exterior paint (pictured).

Active safety features such as autonomous emergency breaking continue to be a notable omission from the Fiat 500 range.

The 2020 Fiat 500 range is now available at Fiat dealerships across Australia.

2020 Fiat 500 retail pricing