Snapshot

'S' variant added to Bentayga line-up Hybrid, V8 and Speed siblings

Stiffer suspension added to compliment electric roll control

Available as a four, five or seven seat SUV

Bentley's Bentayga SUV has been given a sportier upgrade with the new 'S' slotting between the standard car and the more hardcore Speed variants in the model's line-up.

The MLB Evo-based 2021 Bentley Bentayga S features the same four-litre twin-turbo V8 which underpins most of the Bentley range and provides 404kW/770Nm to all four wheels, allowing 0-100km/h times of 4.5 seconds.

3

The Bentayga S's real party piece is its "Bentley Dynamic Ride" system, an active, electronically powered anti-roll system which the team from Crewe say delivers class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort and exceptional handling while retaining maximum tyre contact.

Powered by 48-volt electrics, the anti-roll system can deliver 1300Nm of counteracting force and react to the road in 0.3 seconds. Given the Bentayga S scores a 15 per cent increase to suspension stiffness thanks to the higher pressure in the damping system, delivering a more dynamic ride.

3

Subtle exterior changes set the S apart from the standard Bentayga, scoring tinted front and rear lights as well as blacked out mirrors, side sills and lower bumpers all round.

At the rear, Bentley has given the Bentayga S a larger rear spoiler which protrudes past the end of the roofline, while the new oval-shaped exhaust tips hide the sportier, more free-flowing exhaust system underneath the car.

Inside, the cabin is draped in Alcantara, covering most trim pieces from the steering wheel to the dash and gear stick, the latter of which connects down to the eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Buyers have the choice of opting for either four, five or seven seats, all embroidered with the 'S' motif.

The Bentayga S is expected to arrive in 2022, with local pricing yet to be revealed.

MORE Bentley stories