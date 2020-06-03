The new BMW 4 Series range will gain three soft-top variants in Australia with powertrains and specs mirroring their coupe counterparts.

Starting from $89,900, the 420i, 430i and M440i convertibles will also share the 4 Series Coupe’s striking and somewhat divisive design language. The new 4 Series Convertible features a low-slung silhouette that, at 4768 millimetres in length, is 128mm longer than its predecessor.

The wheelbase is also 41mm longer and, like the coupe, the front and rear tracks are 28mm and 18mm wider.

Traditional soft-top

The second-generation 4 Series Convertible features a new ‘panel bow’ soft-top that BMW says brings the strengths of a retractable hardtop and the classic appeal of a fabric roof.

It incorporates a flush-fitting glass rear window and contains several insulation layers bringing greater acoustic and thermal properties than other conventional soft-top designs, BMW says.

It is also 40 per cent lighter than the outgoing model’s retractable hardtop and allows for luggage capacity to grow from 300 to 385 litres when the roof is closed.

The power-operated roof can open or close in 18 seconds and can be operated on the move at speeds up to 50km/h.

For open-top driving, the 4 Series Convertible comes with a removable wind deflector that directs airflow away from the cabin. If you enjoy open-top driving in winter, ‘Air Collar’ neck warmers installed in the front headrests are also available as standard in the M440i or as optional extras in the 420i and 430i.

Like the 4 Series coupe, the convertible comes with a choice of three turbocharged engines starting with the 135kW/300Nm and 190kW/400Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrols in the 420i and 430i and the M440i xDrive’s 285kW/500Nm inline-six.

All three engines are matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission that can be controlled via paddle shifters.

The standard M Sport suspension incorporates specially-tuned lift-related dampers, while the 430i and M440i xDrive models feature Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers.

The M440i xDrive has quick 4.9-second 0-100km acceleration, 0.4 seconds slower than the M440i Coupe.

All versions ride on 19-inch M Light Alloy wheels, while M Sport brakes, which are standard on the 430i and M440i xDrive, are available with a choice of either blue or red brake calipers.

Also standard across the range is the M Sport Package, which brings broader front air intakes, sculpted rear apron, sport seats upholstered in ‘Vernasca’ leather trim, knee pads on the centre console and a dynamic engine soundtrack in the cabin via the premium hi-fi speaker system.

The 4 Series Convertible brings all the technology found in the Coupe including the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant voice command with added functions such as the ability to change driving modes and open the windows.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technology is standard and all three versions equip BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

The soft-top 4 Series Convertible is scheduled to arrive in Australia during the first quarter of 2021 with a hefty premium of over the Coupe versions from $18,000 to $19,000, depending on variant. Recommended retail pricing, which includes GST and luxury car tax but excludes on-road costs is as follows.

2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible Australian pricing