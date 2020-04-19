WhichCar
Ford Transit Bus price and specs

By Tom Fraser, 06 Mar 2021 Car News

Ford reintroduces the Transit Bus variant with space for up to 12 passengers

Ford has announced it will reintroduce a 12-seater bus variant to its Australian Transit line-up.

In many ways, the Ford Transit Bus is like its commercial counterpart, though instead of load space it equips 12 seats to occupy a driver and 11 passengers.

A single $63,690 specification is offered. 

It will slot back into the people-moving van segment that also includes the new LDV Deliver 9, which was revealed earlier this week. 

The Transit Bus powers its rear wheels through a standard 10-speed automatic transmission, can be had with a high-roof option with luggage stowage shelf, and comes with a power-operated entry door on the left-hand side.

It benefits from standard safety kit including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, rear-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors. 

Powering the Transit Bus is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder engine outputting 125kW and 390Nm.

The seating layout has three passengers sitting across the front bench, and a further nine passengers can be seated in the rear.

The power-operated left side door can be opened automatically, with a button on the key fob or a dash-mounted release. 

Up front, the dash incorporates an 8.0-inch SYNC 3 colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. It also gives access to ‘FordPass’ features that interact with a smartphone, such as remote unlock, remote start and stop, live traffic updates and vehicle status alerts.

The Transit Bus is covered under Ford’s standard five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

It’s also eligible for the Ford Service Benefits program which caps each service cost to $399 for the first four years or 120,000km (whichever comes first).   

2021 Ford Transit Bus Australian pricing 

  • Ford Transit Bus 12-seater - $63,690

Options

  • High roof with overhead stowage shelves - $2500
  • Prestige paint - $650
  • Satellite navigation with voice command - $600

