Ford has announced it will reintroduce a 12-seater bus variant to its Australian Transit line-up.

In many ways, the Ford Transit Bus is like its commercial counterpart, though instead of load space it equips 12 seats to occupy a driver and 11 passengers.

A single $63,690 specification is offered.

It will slot back into the people-moving van segment that also includes the new LDV Deliver 9, which was revealed earlier this week.

The Transit Bus powers its rear wheels through a standard 10-speed automatic transmission, can be had with a high-roof option with luggage stowage shelf, and comes with a power-operated entry door on the left-hand side.

It benefits from standard safety kit including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, rear-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Powering the Transit Bus is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder engine outputting 125kW and 390Nm.

The seating layout has three passengers sitting across the front bench, and a further nine passengers can be seated in the rear.

The power-operated left side door can be opened automatically, with a button on the key fob or a dash-mounted release.

Up front, the dash incorporates an 8.0-inch SYNC 3 colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. It also gives access to ‘FordPass’ features that interact with a smartphone, such as remote unlock, remote start and stop, live traffic updates and vehicle status alerts.

The Transit Bus is covered under Ford’s standard five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

It’s also eligible for the Ford Service Benefits program which caps each service cost to $399 for the first four years or 120,000km (whichever comes first).

2021 Ford Transit Bus Australian pricing

Ford Transit Bus 12-seater - $63,690

Options