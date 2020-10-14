The Australian LDV Deliver 9 van range has expanded to welcome a new bus and cab chassis variant.

Firstly, the Deliver 9 Bus joins the range and can be had in either mid- or high-roof body style, in mid- or long-wheelbase forms – and there are 11- or 14-seat configurations.

Pricing begins at $55,779 drive-away for the mid-roof, 11-seater, medium-wheelbase grade.

The Deliver 9 Bus features safety equipment that includes Bosch’s electronic stability control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and cruise control as standard.

There are six airbags in the front row (including curtain airbags), and passengers are protected with three-point seat belts.

The 10.0-inch infotainment display features Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity.

It uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine as the Deliver 9 van, which outputs 110kW/375Nm to the rear wheels.

It comes mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Deliver 9 cab chassis shares the same engine and safety equipment, though adds a more affordable six-speed manual option.

Braked towing capacity is rated at 2800kg, and dual rear wheels below the cab chassis stand ready to accept custom body solutions for business requirements.

Despite a restricted supply of vans – according to the brand – the newly-offered LDV Deliver 9 van range outsells large van rivals such as the Renault Master and Volkswagen Crafter, year-to-date.

2021 LDV Deliver 9 Bus and cab chassis Australian pricing

Deliver 9 Bus MWB mid-roof 11-seater - $55,779

Deliver 9 Bus LWB mid-roof 14-seater - $57,884

Deliver 9 Bus LWB high-roof 14-seater - $59,990

Deliver 9 Cab Chassis m/t - $42,095

Deliver 9 Cab Chassis a/t - $44,726

Drive-away prices listed.

