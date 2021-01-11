Hyundai’s worst-kept secret is now official after the company confirmed a high-performance Kona N is on the way – and it’s coming to Australia.

Revealed in the brand’s signature multi-colour camouflage, the Kona will be the first SUV to join the N range, harbouring an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission mated with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

Power outputs and finer details are being withheld until an official reveal, but expect the Kona N to pack a similar punch to its i30N equivalent given they share a platform and will most certainly share a four-cylinder engine.

But we don’t believe it’ll offer a different grip configuration to other full N models with all-wheel drive, like its warmer N-Line sibling.

It'll put around 206kW and 392Nm through the front wheels and that is a lot for a small SUV. Yet, this hasn’t stopped Hyundai adding a launch control function.

There’s not a whole lot we can discern from photos from the prototype, except that it’ll pack large wheels rolling in Pirelli performance rubber. Disc brakes finished in trademark red are also present.

Dual exhaust pipes do poke through the Kona N’s wrapping while the silhouette hints at a new rear spoiler trailing the top-deck, sporting two channels. Meanwhile, Hyundai also promises "an emotional sound experience".

Hyundai’s promised more on the Kona N in coming weeks and we understand that it could be in Australia as soon as the middle of the year.

“As N brand’s first ‘hot SUV’,” says Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N brand management and motorsport, “KONA N will offer plenty of versatility and driving thrills that N-thusiasts have come to expect from the brand.

“You can take this vehicle anywhere - from road to the track.”

It’s the final and fourth N model to be revealed as part of an N product offensive, following the new i20 N, i30 N, i30 sedan N, Sonata, Kona and Tuscon N-line that are confirmed for our shores.

