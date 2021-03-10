UPDATE, April 15: The 2021 Hyundai Kona N will be officially unveiled by the Korean automaker at its inaugural 'N Day' event on Tuesday, April 27.

The hotly anticipated performance SUV will be presented by the former head of BMW's M-Division, Albert Biermann, who now operates as the president and head of the research and development division at Hyundai Motor Group.

Bierman is also the man responsible for the simply excellent Hyundai i30 N hot hatch, and the rev-headed honcho has got more performance N models in the pipeline, which will also be spoken about at the novel digital event.

Be sure to watch this space as WhichCar brings you full coverage of the new Hyundai Kona N.

March 10: Hyundai has kicked off a teaser campaign for its newest N model, the Kona N small SUV.

The series of images are the first to be shown of the Kona N without its camouflage, revealing an aggressive front end with requisite N badging, letterboxed vents above the grille and subtle red accenting to the splitter to highlight its ‘hot SUV’ nature.

6

The theme continues at the rear with red highlighting accentuating a faux-diffuser that houses two gargantuan exhaust pipes. It also sports a large double rear wing with an integrated additional brake light, as is customary for Hyundai’s N models.

Its wheel flares look slightly-enlarged to mark the occasion and will no doubt house a set of sporty wheels to complete the look (though wheels aren’t pictured this time).

6

The Kona N marks the first time Hyundai’s N performance division has touched an SUV, which the brand promises will combine the best sports characteristics of a traditional Hyundai N model with the comfort and practicality of an SUV.

While it largely remains an SUV, Hyundai has lowered the Kona N in the pursuit of optimum handling characteristics.

MORE Everything you want to know about the new i30 N

Body-coloured fenders provide visual emphasis of the car’s low, wide stance.

6

The Kona will be the first SUV to join the N range, harbouring an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission mated with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Hyundai is staying quiet on performance figures for now, but we’d hope to see numbers eclipsing those of its hatch cousin (206kW and 392Nm).

It’s the fourth N model to be revealed as part of an N product offensive, following the new i20 N, facelifted i30 N, i30 N sedan. It will be followed by Sonata and Tucson N models, which, like the Kona have been confirmed for our shores.

6

Hyundai promises more information will come soon, while the car itself will go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.