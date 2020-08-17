2021 Hyundai N Festival

Hyundai successfully completed its second N Festival in Australia, with 250 customers recently taking to Queensland Raceway’s Willowbank circuit for hot laps, pro rides and an up-close look at future models.

With the inaugural 2019 event blitzing Wakefield Park raceway in New South Wales, Hyundai’s N Festival is the only manufacturer-sponsored track day that enables i30 N owners to take full advantage of their unique track warranty – something of a rarity these days but cleverly exploited by Hyundai.

This first event drew 110 driving participants – while this year’s event almost doubled the attendance – a testament to the passion of the performance brand's local owner base.

The attending N-thusiasts, as Hyundai calls them, put their N-spec vehicles through their paces in a series of track sessions designed to allow owners the opportunity to discover the performance potential of their i30 hot hatches (and fastbacks) in a safe and controlled environment.

Owners, as well as family and friends, were also able to enjoy some pulse-raising hot laps with rally aces Chris Atkinson and Brendan Reeves.

Off the track, Hyundai held tech-talk sessions with N Performance guru Geoff Fear, as well as view several N Performance prototypes in the flesh and - for a lucky few - drive the new i20 N.

In addition, Hyundai also put up some great prizes for grabs for those with the most impressive rides – with Daniel Clark taking home the ‘Best Presented’ trophy, and Eleanor Terry the gong for ‘Best Modified’ i30 N.

Pulling N-spec owners from across Australia (proud i30 N owner Rod Cameron even drove 19 hours from Melbourne!) the free event delivered a great family atmosphere for those not driving, with musicians, face-painters and food trucks – creating a festival in the true sense.

No doubt a resounding success, we are already looking forward to the next one with even more N models in Hyundai's flanks.

