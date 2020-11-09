2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line pricing and features

The all-new 2021 Sonata mid-sized sedan will launch in Australia later this year as a single, high-spec N Line variant priced at $50,990.

It’s hoped the striking coupe-like four-door sedan will bring new interest into the struggling passenger car segment, with premium appointments and an all-new 213kW 2.5-litre turbo engine.

The new-generation Sonata represents a complete transformation from its conservative predecessor, particularly in sporty N Line spec which features a bold, black N Line cascading grille flanked by distinctive LED headlights and all-new daytime running light (DRL) signature. A sharp bumper design completes the sporty visage.

The striking design is enhanced by chrome trim that extends from the window line along the bonnet edge to blend into the DRLs.

At the rear, LED taillights are tied by a LED strip to create a sense of width as well as a striking night time impression, with twin tailpipes integrated into each side of a diffuser-style lower treatment.

There are four paint options: White Cream mica; Hampton Grey metallic, Flame Red metallic and Midnight Black mica, with all but the white attracting a $595 premium.

Inside, you’ll find suede and Nappa leather upholstery, a crisp and clear 12.3-inch LCD digital gauge cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation multimedia unit integrated into the dashboard that offers the option of a wide panoramic map or split-screen views.

Needless to say, it features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone pairing that will allow you to listen to your favourite tunes via the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with multi-channel surround sound.

The $50k price tag also brings a host of upmarket standard features including heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front sports seats, heated outboard rear seats, dual-zone climate control air conditioning, wireless phone charging, head-up display and a dual-pane panoramic glass sunroof.

The driver’s seat features 12 adjustment settings including side bolstering and lumbar support; the passenger seat has four.

A standard suite of SmartSense active safety technologies includes forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turning assist function, driver attention warning, blind spot collision avoidance-assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist and adaptive cruise control with stop & go function.

Hyundai also promises a comfortable but dynamic ride. Australian tuned suspension includes unique hardware as well as tweaked settings, as though it were specially built for local cities, highway, country and gravel roads.

The aim, says Hyundai Australia product development specialist Tim Rodgers, is for the “Sonata to be a great cruiser; an excellent tourer that could cover ground comfortably and quickly”.

Hyundai has used fast-response monotube dampers, which Rodgers says makes it a lot more nimble than you might expect for its size.

Powertrain

The Sonata N Line debuts Hyundai’s 213kW/422Nm Smartstream 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo GDi engine that’s paired with the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch’s eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), featuring shift-by-wire push-button gear selection as well as paddle shifters.

The DCT features a rev-matching function for downshifts and will select the suitable shifting pattern depending on the driving mode.

There is also a launch control function that helps to achieve optimal acceleration from a standstill through modulating the control of the engine and transmission.

The Sonata's official combined fuel consumption is 8.1L/100km and it accepts cheaper 91RON petrol.

The Sonata N-Line's $50,900 price tag exactly matches the similarly equipped and powered Mazda 6 Atenza, and on paper looks like a worthy alternative to its pricier Genesis G70 cousin.

The Hyundai Sonata N-Line is expected to arrive in Australia in the middle of 2021.

Hyundai Sonata N-Line specifications

Price $50,990

Engine 2.5L Turbo petrol direct injection

Peak power: 213kW @ 5800rpm

Peak torque: 422Nm @ 4000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed DCT

Drivetrain: FWD

Wheels: 245/40 R19

Length: 4900mm

Width: 1860mm

Wheelbase: 2840mm

Weight: 1623kg

Fuel consumption (combined): 8.1L/100km

Braked towing capacity: 1400kg

Boot space: 510L