Snapshot

533 vehicles recalled

Exhaust gas could leak into engine bay

Approved Jaguar Land Rover dealers will fix the issue free of charge

Jaguar Land Rover has issued a recall for 533 of its 2021 Discovery and Defender models sold between November 2020 and March 2021.

The manufacturer claims a nut attaching the exhaust downpipe to the catalytic converter may not have been tightened to specification, causing it to potentially loosen which could lead to hot exhaust gases leaking directly into the engine bay.

The gas leak could result in damage to the engine bay or an engine fire in serious cases, potentially exposing vehicle occupants to serious danger.

2

JLR will soon be writing to any owners of the vehicles it believes may be affected with the purchase dates ranging from November 2, 2020 until March 11, 2021.

For more information, owners can contact the Jaguar Land Rover Customer Relationship Centre on

1800 625 642 (Monday to Friday, 8am - 8pm and Saturday, 9am - 4pm) or by email on crcau@jaguarlandrover.com

To find your nearest Jaguar Land Rover dealer, visit https://www.landrover.com.au/national-dealer-locator.html

A full list of the affected VINs can be found here.

MORE Land Rover Discovery Stories