Mazda’s venerable CX-3 small SUV has received yet another update that brings with it Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, comfort and safety enhancements and a limited-edition 100th Anniversary variant.

As with recent updates, Mazda has barely troubled its designers with the 2021 CX-3, with only redesigned badging providing any physical differences to the MY20 model.

However, the addition of smartphone pairing, which brings it in line with the rest of the Mazda range, should be enough to ensure the CX-3 continues to see off a host of newer light- and small-SUV rivals, such as the Toyota Yaris Cross, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue to remain at the top end of the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Additional comfort and safety

The 2021 CX-3 gains a fresh seat design with a newly-designed internal structure already featured in the Mazda 3 and CX-30, which Mazda claims reduces driver and passenger fatigue by ensuring the best seating posture possible.

Meanwhile, the CX-3's autonomous emergency braking system, which Mazda calls Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), gains night-time pedestrian detection, while the automatic head lights are now more sensitive to changing light conditions, further assisting the SCBS function in low-light conditions.

The Maxx Sport and Maxx Sport LE gain an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, which was already standard on sTouring, Akari and Akari LE, while the sTouring adds the Akari’s high beam control and lane departure warning to its safety suite.

Adaptive cruise control is still only available in the top-spec CX-3 Akari.

The MY21 CX-3 also gains Polymetal Grey Metallic paint to its colour palette.

Performance remains the same, with the all CX-3 versions featuring the 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, under the bonnet, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive, and six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions, available depending on grade.

The six-speed automatic transmission costs an additional $2000, while opting for AWD will set you back another $2000.

Front-wheel drive manual variants bring a combined fuel consumption of 6.6L/100km, while opting for the six-speed automatic transmission drops this to 6.3L/100km

All-wheel-drive versions are only available with the auto transmission and return 6.7L/100km.

Standard features

Apart from the 100th Anniversary Edition, the Mazda CX-3 line-up remains unchanged with the range starting $22,990, with the CX-3 Neo Sport FWD manual, whose standard features include: the six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel-drive, 7.0-inch colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, rear-parking sensors, 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlamps, power-folding mirrors, electric parking brake, keyless push-button start and autonomous emergency braking with night-time pedestrian detection.

The CX-3 Neo Sport is only available with FWD.

Stepping up to the CX-3 Maxx Sport spec brings extras such as in-built satellite navigation, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, climate control air-conditioning, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert, as well as the option to upgrade to all-wheel-drive.

The FWD only CX-3 Maxx Sport LE adds premium touches including Tan Grand Luxe suede-like material and Pure White Maztex leatherette upholstery, unique 16-inch alloy wheels as well as gloss-black side mirrors and front grille.

The CX-3 sTouring brings considerably more bells and whistles over the Maxx Sport including 18-inch alloy wheels, heated door mirrors, head-up display, advanced keyless entry, driver-attention alert, front parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, and lane departure warning.

The headlamps, daytime running lights, front fog-lamps and tail-lights are all LED.

Opting for the range-topping CX-3 Akari brings a sunroof, 10-way power adjusted driver’s seat with two-position memory function, black or pure white leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, 360-degree View Monitor and Adaptive LED Headlamps.

The CX-3 100th Anniversary Edition is only available with front-wheel-drive auto but adds Snowflake White Pearl Mica paintwork, burgundy leather upholstery with embossed headrests and specific badging to body sides, hubcaps, key fobs and interior floor mats.

The 2021 Mazda CX-3 is now available at Mazda showrooms.

