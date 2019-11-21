A pair of V8 behemoths will join the local Mercedes-AMG range from this month, with the arrival of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 performance SUVs.

The Merc-AMG GLE 63 will be offered in a single S version and will start at $220,600, while the larger GLS 63 comes in at $255,700 (before on-road costs).

Both super-powered SUVs will get a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine borrowed from the GT sports car range, pumping out a whomping 450kW and 850Nm to an all-wheel drivetrain.

The running gear also incorporates a nine-speed automatic transmission, torque-vectoring and a rear limited-slip diff.

Read next: New Mercedes-AMG GT63 S claims executive car 'Ring record

Power delivery is supplemented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid starter-generator system which is capable of adding a 16kW and 250Nm boost in short bursts.

That engine/mild-hybrid coupling is capable of shooting the GLE 63 S from zero to 100km/h in a scant 3.8 seconds, while the GLS 63 takes marginally longer at 4.2 seconds. Both can run on to a limited top speed of 280km/h.

The uber-fast SUV space is becoming more populated; the GLE 63 S will need to see off the likes of the BMW X5 M, Porches's Cayenne Turbo and Audi's RS Q8, while the GLS 63 will need to watch for beasts like the Range Rover SV Autobiography.

Read next Which would you buy for $260K? A Mercedes-AMG E63 S or HSV GTS-R W1

In terms of equipment for your money, you’re well taken care of in either example.

The GLE 63 S (above) receives AMG-specific body styling bits including sporty front and rear bars, a power-dome bonnet and 21-inch AMG wheels.

It also offers a b-modal AMG performance exhaust system, adaptive shocks, Nappa leather upholstery, an AMG-specific MBUX infotainment system, temperature-controlled cupholders, heated seats and armrests, four-zone climate control, power closing doors and a high-end Burmester sound system.

The GLS 63 receives all of the above and more. Each of its seven seats are electronically-adjustable, it uses five-zone climate control and augmented reality enhancements for its MBUX system, including navigation and an interior assistant.

Wheel size is bumped up to ride on a 22-inch multi-spoke design, too.

MORE: Watch the Mercedes-Benz GLE's trick suspension do a dance

The two AMG SUVs are on sale now, with customer deliveries to begin arriving at the end of November.