2021 Subaru Outback pricing and specifications

A new-generation 2021 Subaru Outback range will hit Australian dealerships in March 2021, armed with more kit, more space and more ability.

Importantly, it will retain the same character that made it the poster child for the alt-SUV off-road wagon fan.

The simplified three-variant range will kick off with a newly-named Outback AWD, before jumping up to the higher-spec Outback AWD Sport and Outback AWD Touring.



North American-spec Subaru Outback pictured

All three will get a largely-new naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre boxer engine putting out 138kW and 245Nm (seven- and four per cent improvements on its predecessor, respectively), mated to a continuously-variable transmission.

As expected, all grades are equipped with X-MODE all-wheel drive as standard.

It was hoped that the North American-specification turbocharged engine with 194kW/375Nm would be on offer Down Under, but that isn’t the case.

While no other powertrain is mentioned for now – including the omission of the 3.6-litre six-cylinder in the previous-gen 3.6R – the new Subaru Global Platform architecture on which the Outback is built has the flexibility to accommodate a hybrid powertrain.

Good news for holidayers, though, is an improved 2000kg towing capacity, which is 500kg more than the current four-cylinder version.

Like the powertrain, the whole range benefits from a new 11.6-inch portrait-mount infotainment system, a quick start/stop system and a suite of Eyesight driver assistance features including a lane-centring function, autonomous emergency braking and steering, speed sign recognition, lane departure warning and prevention, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert and a driver attention warning.

Above that, the Outback AWD Sport adds water-repellent upholstery, heated seats on all but the middle seat in the second row, front- and side view monitor, black exterior highlights, powered boot release, green-detailed roof rails, satellite navigation and a darker finish for the alloy wheels.

At the top of the tree, the Outback AWD Touring gains a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Nappa leather trim, sunroof, heated steering wheel, silver roof rails with cross bars and some glossy alloy wheels.

Subaru Australia general manager Blair Read claims that the new generation Subaru Outback has taken a concerted step upmarket and that the Outback remains the flagship of the local Subaru vehicle range.

“The aggressive rugged design, along with the suite of luxury features, technology, infotainment and safety inherent in every Outback will only add to its rock-solid reputation for value and whole-of-life costs,” he said.

The sixth-generation Subaru Outback will arrive in Australian dealerships from March.

2021 Subaru Outback Australian pricing

Outback AWD - $39,990

Outback AWD Sport - $44,490

Outback AWD Touring - $47,790

All listed prices exclude on-road costs