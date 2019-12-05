Toyota will use the 2021 C-HR GR Sport to launch the GR Sport sub-brand in Australia.

Sitting below full-on GR cars like the GR Yaris and GR Supra, the C-HR GR Sport offers all the styling and suspension tweaks of cars of that ilk, without the boosted engine bits.

It's a similar strategy employed by brands like Hyundai for its N-Line cars.

Based on the front-wheel-drive C-HR GXL, the GR Sport brings a range of sporty styling enhancements such as a GR Sport front bumper bar, 19-inch black GR alloy wheels, sports seats, unique trim pieces and GR branding throughout.

Power comes from the range-topping C-HR Koba’s 1.8-litre naturally-aspirated hybrid four-cylinder engine, supplying a combined 90kW to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission; pay no mind to the manual transmission depicted in photos.

Despite the standard powertrain, Toyota insists the new C-HR GR Sport isn’t all about looks. The uprated suspension is said to deliver a more enjoyable dynamic driving experience, which will likely come in the form of a stiffer ride and lower ride height.

Interior kit is set to mirror that of the most affordable C-HR GXL, meaning the inclusion of 8.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control and radar cruise control.

GR Sport is just another step on Toyota’s journey to creating a larger range with more performance cars under the Gazoo Racing banner, fulfilling a promise to customers to provide a more exciting line-up.

"When we launched our GR performance brand last year with the GR Supra, Toyota hadn't had a serious high-performance sports car in its line-up for 17 years, but together with the new GR Yaris that arrives next month, we are well and truly back on the performance track," said Toyota Australia vice president of sales and marketing Sean Hanley.

"And just like the dedicated GR sports cars, the performance-enhanced GR Sport models like the new C-HR GR Sport, are inspired by the lessons and technology derived from Toyota's championship-winning motorsports program," he said.

The C-HR GR Sport will be offered with a choice of eight colours including three two-tone specifications that match Crystal Pearl, Hornet Yellow or Feverish Red with a black roof.

There’s no word on pricing just yet, but a full run-down shouldn’t be too far off considering the car goes on sale at the end of November.