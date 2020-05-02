Volkswagen’s 'T6.1' nomenclature may only suggest that it has given the Transporter, Multivan, Caravelle van ranges a light refresh, but it insists that the changes in equipment, both standard and optional, are extensive.

Across the T6.1 range is a new suite of standard safety features including forward collision alert with emergency brake, Crosswind Assist, Side Assist with blind-spot monitoring and Rear Traffic Alert.

Volkswagen Transporter



Read next: Rare Volkswagen Kombi and Campers snapped up

So too, each van now gets a modern interior with the latest in Volkswagen design and infotainment, featuring Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity and you can even option a digital instrument cluster.

Volkswagen says the styling and equipment revisions bring the T6.1 range closer in-line with its latest passenger cars while retaining the classic personality of the Transporter, Caravelle and Multivan nameplates.

Read next: Volkswagen Kombi 70

Speaking of the new Transporter, changes include a revised front-end design and headlights, new colour/trim options, new steering wheel and dashboard and reverse camera with parking sensors.

TDI250 versions are powered by an 81kW engine, TDI340 cars are powered by a 110kW engine and TDI450 cars are powered by a 146kW engine.

The new Transporter range is available in short- and long-wheelbase versions, in Crewvan specification and with a factory tray in both single- and double-cab versions.

The range starts at $38,990 before on-road costs for a manual TDI250 SWB van.

Read More: VW Caddy Beach is a pint-sized Kombi camper for the new age

Volkswagen says the Multivan is the volume seller in the range, and as such has supplied it with a number of features and layouts for varied scenarios.

It’s available in short- and long-wheelbase versions much like the Transporter, though features different Comfortline Premium, Comfortline Exec and Highline trim levels.

Volkswagen Multivan

The Multivan Comfortline Premium is powered by the TDI340 110kW engine, and the Highline and Comfortline Exec are powered by the TDI340 which uses a 146kW engine.

Read next: More cool Kombis!

To round out the range, the Caravelle offers a nine-seat capacity which is the largest of the T6.1 range. It’s intended to suit both the ‘family workhorse and dependable business partner’ duplicities.

It’s only offered in Trendline guise, with the TDI340 engine with the 110kW engine.

Volkswagen Caravelle

Volkswagen first offered an entrée for the new T6.1 range with the special online-only California Beach camper and Multivan Cruise in late June, but it has since sold out of first-edition California Campers and is running low on Multivan Cruise edition stock.

According to a Volkswagen Australia spokesperson, only eight Multivan Cruise special editions remain and will not be re-introduced at a later date.

However, VW also said the "[California] Camper will be a mainstay model in the range", with further details on that variant to be supplied closer to launch.



Only a small amount of special Multivan Cruise models remain...

Each van or people mover of the range is sold with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty with a range of pre-purchase servicing options too.

The new VAG van range, in both commercial and passenger versions, is available to order from dealerships now and will start arriving from November.

Volkswagen T6.1 range Australian pricing

Transporter van pricing:

Transporter Van SWB TDI250 5 Spd Manual - $38,990

Transporter Van SWB TDI340 6 Spd Manual - $41,990

Transporter Van SWB TDI340 7 Spd DSG - $44,990

Transporter Van SWB TDI340 7 Spd DSG 4MOTION - $47,990

Transporter Van SWB TDI450 7 Spd DSG - $50,990

Transporter Van SWB TDI450 7 Spd DSG 4MOTION - $53,990

Transporter Van LWB TDI340 6 Spd Manual - $44,990

Transporter Van LWB TDI340 7 Spd DSG - $47,990

Transporter Van LWB TDI340 7 Spd DSG 4MOTION - $50,990

Transporter Van LWB TDI450 7 Spd DSG - $53,990

Transporter Van LWB TDI450 7 Spd DSG 4MOTION - $56,990

Multivan pricing:

Multivan Comfortline Premium TDI340 7 Spd DSG - $61,990

Multivan Comfortline Premium TDI340 7 Spd DSG 4Motion - $64,990

Multivan Comfortline Premium LWB TDI340 7 Spd DSG - $64,990

Multivan Comfortline Premium LWB TDI340 7 Spd DSG 4Motion - $67,990

Multivan Highline TDI450 7 Spd DSG - $84,990

Multivan Highline TDI450 7 Spd DSG. 4Motion - $87,990

Multivan Comfortline Exec LWB TDI450 7 Spd DSG - $87,990

Multivan Cruise Edition TDI340 7 Spd DSG - $73,990

Caravelle pricing:

Caravelle TDI340 LWB DSG - $58,990

All prices provided are before on-road costs.