It seems like one of the few remaining socially acceptable places to find a V8 engine is under an SUV's bonnet, and Volkswagen reckons there’s sufficient appetite Down Under to introduce the new Touareg V8 TDI to its line-up.

Reshuffling the entire range to now consist of an entry 170TDI, mid-range 210TDI Elegance and 210TDI R-Line twins and adding a 310TDI R-Line V8 hero, the new Touareg line-up drops the 190TDI variant which allowed VW to bring Touareg to Australia sooner than anticipated.

The V8 R-Line hero will cost $136,490 (before on-road costs) when it arrives in October, which is sizeable coin but fares well when you consider it's fully-loaded with kit and compares favourably against the $140,900 BMW X5 M50i and $152,459 Range Rover SDV8.

New generation EU6 engines are now more efficient and powerful than before, by way of start/stop technology and a Selective Catalytic Reduction system with AdBlue to reduce emissions.

The fuel tank is also larger across the range at 90 litres, and fuel usage for both V6s is quoted as 6.8 litres per 100 kilometres. Volkswagen says the diesel V8 uses just 7.5 litres per 100 kilometres - a claim we look forward to testing.

In terms of performance, the new V8 is said to almost match the acceleration of Golf R hyper hatch with a zero to 100km/h sprint of 4.9 seconds, using the full potential of its 310kW/900Nm twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 and eight-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

Even the 210TDI V6 is quick, and will match the Golf GTI for pace. VW says the 210kW/600Nm 3.0-litre turbo diesel will hit 100km/h from rest in 6.1 seconds, while the new 170TDI 170kW/500Nm 3.0-litre turbo diesel carries “Amarok V6 ute pace” with a 7.5 second sprint to 100km/h.

Volkswagen has simplified the range by differentiating R-Line as a specific variant of 210TDI cars rather than option pack, available as standard for the V8 TDI.

The V8 is loaded with option packages available for the rest of the range including a Sound and Comfort package and Innovision package, the only option is a $3000 sunroof and your choice of paint colour.

Also included on the new V8 Touareg is night vision, which can automatically pick up heat signatures of pedestrians and wildlife after dark and automatically prime the brakes for maximum braking force.

Volkswagen latest Touareg shares its engine with high company such as the Bentley Bentayga V8 as well as the Audi SQ7, though VW’s unique selling point is value, offering the strong powerplant at a price that undercuts rivals.

You’ll see the new range of Touaregs on Australian roads at the start of Q4 of this year, after a special run of 150 Touareg 190TDI Adventures which arrives in August to send off the outgoing EU5 190TDI engine.

2021 Volkswagen Touareg Australian pricing

Touareg 170TDI - $81,490

Touareg 210TDI Elegance - $99,490

Touareg 210TDI R-Line - $108,490

Touareg V8 310TDI R-Line - $136,490

Options