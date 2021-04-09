WhichCar
IMAGINED: Toyota GR 86 Convertible

By Louis Cordony, 10 Apr 2021 Car News

2022 Toyota GR 86 Convertible imagined

Fresh renders show what the new Toyota GR 86 could look like as a convertible

Need to Know:

  • Design renders envision the new GR 86 as a convertible

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 has been imagined as a convertible in renders from photoshop guru Theo Throttle on Instagram and, boy, do we wish it was real.

We count ourselves lucky the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ exist – but, with the performance car world being what it is, fans continue to demand more variety from the 86 and its great accessible rear-drive formula.

Toyota was the original architect behind such hype after it built and showcased a convertible concept version of the first-generation coupe back in 2013. It looked good.

The white beauty called the FT-86 Open was shown at the Geneva Motor Show, prompting speculation that Toyota would follow up the successful coupe with a road-ready convertible version – and possibly a turbocharged variant.

Above: The FT-86 Open

Of course, neither of those things transpired, so we don’t hold much hope for the new 86 or BRZ gearing up to take on the Mazda MX-5 for top-down sportscar glory.

However, in the slight chance someone within the product planning department makes a case for it, these renders (shared with permission) reveal how the new car could look.

There’s something to be said about the new 86 generation and its wide-body proportions that would fit so well under a cut-away roofline. That said, the folding roof mechanism would eat into boot space at the cost of retaining a four-seat arrangement.

And, if anyone remembers the Honda S2000, there’s something to be said for the new 2.4-litre engine pumping out 173kW and 250Nm to the rear wheels in something like this with a six-speed manual – that’s only 3kW shy of the great Honda roadster but with 42Nm more grunt.

Of course, these sleek looks will penalise handling, given a roof is crucial to torsional rigidity.

However, if a convertible threatened to ruin the chances of the original 86 establishing itself as a world-class handler, the new-generation coupe has stiffened rigidity by 50 per cent, which would ensure a new convertible handles much sharper.

And how much would one cost? We speculate a convertible would increase the price because of its lower sales volumes and higher engineering requirements. But looking forward to a new 86 body style would be priceless.

MORE: Why the new Subaru BRZ's existence is under threat
MORE: 86 news and reviews

