The words ‘shameful’, ‘car’ and ‘AFL’ in the same sentence could refer to a litany of player drink-driving offences.

They’re equally apt for one of the most cringe-worthy episodes in AFL history that don’t involve the West Coast Eagles club song or The Footy Show.

Yes, we’re talking about the baby-blue bewinged roadster that was the star of the pre-game entertainment at the 1991 Grand Final and was instantly nicknamed the Batmobile.

And now it could be yours if you have more than $20,000 to spare!

Details about the car are scarce, with the ad lacking a gallery or much in the way of description - other than its location in Campbellfield in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

What we do know that it's based on a 1970 Chrystler Valiant VG coupe and that it isn't roadworthy.

And it looks about as handsome as the Sydney Swan's current spot on the AFL ladder.

AFL scores well on the PR front most of the time... but this was a dead set shocker.

The car's owner, Nathan Young, wasn't expecting much interest in the ironically iconic car when he listed it on eBay, but he's set to make a decent windfall from with bids up to $20,300 at the time of writing.

“I’m honestly dumbfounded, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing for something that’s 30 years old, or nearly 30," he told 7NEWS.

The online auction ends on September 27 .

The Batmobile ferried singer Angry Anderson and marathon champion Robert De Castella in front of 75,000 people at Waverley Park (the MCG was being redeveloped).

It stopped in the middle of the ground before Anderson stood up and – we hope with a sense of irony – sang his hit Bound for Glory.

A curious aside was the 14 Aussie-built Ford Capri convertibles parked in the centre square.

The Capris - an embarrassment in their own unique way - contained luminaries including Brownlow Medallist Jim Stynes, retiring players and other dignitaries, and their bemusement at the unfolding spectacle turned into laughter that only stopped during Meat Loaf’s AFL Grand Final pre-game 'performance' some 20 years later.

