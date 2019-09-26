WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

The infamous AFL 'Batmobile' can be yours

By David Bonnici, 22 Sep 2020 Car News

afl batmobile

You can be bound for glory in one of the biggest AFL Grand Final pre-game embarrassments

The words ‘shameful’, ‘car’ and ‘AFL’ in the same sentence could refer to a litany of player drink-driving offences.

They’re equally apt for one of the most cringe-worthy episodes in AFL history that don’t involve the West Coast Eagles club song or The Footy Show.

AFL BATMOBILE 1991 GRAND FINAL

Yes, we’re talking about the baby-blue bewinged roadster that was the star of the pre-game entertainment at the 1991 Grand Final and was instantly nicknamed the Batmobile. 

MORE Inside the world of automotive AFL sponsorship

And now it could be yours if you have more than $20,000 to spare! 

Details about the car are scarce, with the ad lacking a gallery or much in the way of description - other than its location in Campbellfield in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

What we do know that it's based on a 1970 Chrystler Valiant VG coupe and that it isn't roadworthy.

And it looks about as handsome as the Sydney Swan's current spot on the AFL ladder. 

AFL scores well on the PR front most of the time... but this was a dead set shocker.

The car's owner, Nathan Young, wasn't expecting much interest in the ironically iconic car when he listed it on eBay, but he's set to make a decent windfall from with bids up to $20,300 at the time of writing.  

“I’m honestly dumbfounded, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing for something that’s 30 years old, or nearly 30," he told 7NEWS.

The online auction ends on September 27 .

MORE AFL's most amazing automotive moments

The Batmobile ferried singer Angry Anderson and marathon champion Robert De Castella in front of 75,000 people at Waverley Park (the MCG was being redeveloped).

It stopped in the middle of the ground before Anderson stood up and – we hope with a sense of irony – sang his hit Bound for Glory.

afl batmobile

A curious aside was the 14 Aussie-built Ford Capri convertibles parked in the centre square.

The Capris - an embarrassment in their own unique way - contained luminaries including Brownlow Medallist Jim Stynes, retiring players and other dignitaries, and their bemusement at the unfolding spectacle turned into laughter that only stopped during Meat Loaf’s AFL Grand Final pre-game 'performance' some 20 years later.

MORE If COVID-19 was a car, what would it be?

Read more

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

  2. Advice