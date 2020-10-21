Alfa Romeo scraps Giorgio platform for new EV architecture

Alfa Romeo will cease production of its incredibly costly Giorgio chassis architecture at the end of its Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV lifecycles.

The execution notice comes just six short years after the FCA-designed chassis broke covers in 2015.

That may sound like a long time to some, but when you consider the chassis architecture was reported to have cost FCA in the region of five billion euro to create, we can’t imagine the ROI has been brilliant.

The rear-drive chassis, once described by former Alfa CEO Reid Bigland as a “jewel” and “best in class”, is facing the axe for one main reason – it was never designed to support electrification.

This lack of future-proofing did not sit well with the Italian firm’s new parent company Stellantis, or the automaker’s own future objectives.

Speaking with the press in Italy, Alfa Romeo’s new CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed the Giorgio’s death, and said the automaker would now focus on a large-size EV chassis architecture from parent company Stellantis.

"We are working on the large platform of Stellantis and we will no longer use the Giorgio,” Imparato said.

“We must take all possible opportunities [to] bring an EV range to Alfa Romeo.”

Alfa Romeo will only produce either partially or fully electric vehicles from now on, as it grapples with the severe EV mandates sweeping across Europe.

The Giorgio’s death will be a bitter pill to swallow for the thousands involved in making the expensive chassis, which was designed to take on and beat the likes of BMW’s 3-series, Mercedes’ C-Class and Audi’s A4.

MORE: Giulia stories

MORE: Stelvio stories

MORE: All Alfa Romeo stories

