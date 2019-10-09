Don’t let anyone tell you that the days of the barn find are over, because this rare 1960 Aston Martin DB4 has surfaced out of nowhere - and it hasn’t moved in the past 30 years.

Not only that, but it appears as if the car once belonged to the man who put the DB into the name, former Aston Martin company owner David Brown.

We’re most accustomed to finding million-dollar barn finds listed through prestigious auction houses, but this Melbourne-based owner is going a very different way by listing his 1960 Aston Martin DB4 on Facebook Marketplace.

The car is offered for sale by Octane Australia on behalf of its owner and they have seen fit to list it for $1,000,000, excluding government charges such as stamp duty and registration.

Its condition is decidedly worse for wear, but after 30 years of non-use, you’d expect nothing less. That said, it does seem like a near-complete original example with a low 146,000km on the odometer.

This DB4 can even claim an impressive ownership history, presenting as a four-owner car over its 60-year life

It was even delivered new to renowned Aston Martin owner, the late David Brown, who bought the company in 1947 and set it on a course to success.

It was his initials that formed part of the brand's identity from that moment on until he sold the company in the 1970s, and revived with the launch of the DB7 in 1994.

It was its star owner's profile and standing that afforded it a few extra non-standard additions, according to the seller, which include power windows, a rear window demister, a Motorola radio and a locking rear differential.

First imported to Australia in 1962, the car was acquired in 1979 by its current owner, who drove it for ten years before parking it up to gather dust.

There are some small (but key) elements missing, like headlights, grille and a reversing light cover, and the interior will definitely need a makeover, but this DB4 looks incredibly complete even under its heavy sheen of dust.

To put the astronomical price in context, other Aston Martin DB4s usually fetch somewhere between $600,000-800,000, though none are quite as interesting as the car in question thanks to its links to David Brown.

Add the fact that collectors are usually drawn to barn finds, and this could well come close to its asking price.

However, the decision to list the DB4 on Facebook Marketplace is an odd one. It's a free medium that's usually reserved for flogging off useless junk you find around the house rather than top-dollar classic cars.

For the seller’s sake, we hope there are not too many tyre kickers.

It obviously looks in rough condition after 30 years of sitting idly in a back-alley shed in the suburbs of Melbourne, but if you were after the ultimate iso-project – this could be the one.

Click on the lead photo to view an image gallery of the 1960 Aston Martin DB4 barn find supplied by Octane Australia.