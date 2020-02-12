Aston Martin to offer revised Vantage grille

Aston Martin will offer an alternative to the divisive grille that graces its Vantage sports car.

Consistent negative feedback surrounding the outlandish front end has forced the British manufacturer’s hand, whose Aston Martin Works restoration division will now offer the ‘Vane’ replacement grille inspired by the current DB11 front end.

Read next 2020 Aston Martin Vantage review: First Australian drive

It also keeps in line with the horizontal slat design (below) that’s become commonplace for the marque over the past century.

The current generation Aston Martin Vantage made its debut in 2018 with the aggressive, gaping ‘Hunter’ grille which polarised critics who had grown accustomed to a more restrained look from Aston.

Until recently, aftermarket companies like Revenant were the only way to sort out a more traditional grille look, though Aston Martin is now taking matters into its own hands by offering the alternative to both used and new cars.

Read next Ian Callum re-works his own 2001 Aston Martin Vanquish design

Importantly, the new grille design doesn’t impact the cooling or efficiency of the 375kW/685Nm twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet of the Vantage and the standard three-year warranty is unaffected.

'Hunter' style grille

The conversion requires the entire front bumper and splitter to be replaced and can be completed at any Aston Martin body shop.

Despite the announcement originating from a UK-based Works shop, it’s expected that the swap-over will eventually be on offer for unsatisfied Australian customers too.

Vane Grille Conversions are now available on Vantage in our renowned Body Shop. For more information or a quote, please contact oliver.ayris@astonmartin.com or call 01908 619656.#AstonMartin #Vantage pic.twitter.com/gwR3HqjP5B — Aston Martin Works (@AstonMartinWork) January 13, 2021

No price is listed for the conversion, with interested parties instructed to enquire with Aston Martin’s Works department for a bespoke quote.

NOW READ Aston Martin Vanquish destroyed in Melbourne CBD crash