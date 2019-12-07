Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged revealed

“Some stories are better the second time ‘round.” That’s what former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum says about the Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged.

Okay, so the name’s not as beautiful as the car… but the car is damned beautiful.

Ian Callum is responsible for that, almost entirely. He was working for Aston Martin before his time at Jag, and the Vanquish of the early 2000s is one of his creations.

This, then, is his revisitation. And it’s got Aston Martin’s tick of approval.

Not only has the car been visually altered and given a refresh for 2020, but the materials and processes involved have also been updated.

“An example of this is the 20:20 vision window surrounds which be will newly reformed using modern technology.

“In the 1990s, limitations in the manufacturing processes were compromised. Today, we can do it with a seamless, one-piece carbon fibre surround... so, we have.”

Under all the restyling is also a series of upgrades and improvements that Callum and his team have seen fit to alter for 2020, including retuned dampers, larger anti-roll bars, and a set of larger, stiffer bearings from the brand’s race cars that Callum says address the “Achilles’ heel of the original,” its steering.

Under the bonnet, of course, the 5.9-litre has had some attention. Not only is it sporting “a new sculpted carbon airbox, valley brace and new engine cover,” it’s also good for an additional 45kW or so, on top of the 336kW it made in 2001. There’s also a new diffuser-integrated exhaust system that, along with the airbox, Callum says makes the Vanquish “sing”.

Finally, inside there’s plenty of opportunity in the way of customisation for customers. Lower, updated seats and a ‘finer’ steering wheel and paddle shifters will provide a new driving feeling, while a new carbon fibre console includes an infotainment system with CarPlay or Android Auto for its eight-inch display.

You’re perhaps wondering why the Vanquish 25 is called ’25’, given it’s only been 19 years since the car was first available. That’s because only 25 of these updated versions will be built.

Reportedly, pricing for the upgraded Vanquish is £450,000… if you provide the donor car. Otherwise, £550,000, which is roughly AU$980,000. Production begins later this year.

