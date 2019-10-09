A female driver has fled the scene of a spectacular crash in Melbourne’s CBD this morning, losing control of a $500,000 Aston Martin Vanquish which crashed head-first into a tram stop on Collins Street.

At about 12:30 am, police were alerted to a crash that occurred after the driver lost control after a left turn, ending up in the middle-of-the-road tram stop.

Result? One very banged-up car.

Picture: Victoria Police

Our Aston assailant fled on foot after the accident, leaving the 27-year-old owner to deal with the mess as police arrived on the scene.

Police are now on the hunt for the driver and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

We'd expect the owner will also be pondering who he'll allow to drive his cars in the future.

Aston Martins have a bit of a reputation for being banged up - the James Bond movie franchise, for example, killed three DBSs filming Casino Royale.



This is what one should look like

The Vanquish suffered heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene in the early hours of the morning. It doesn't look good.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

