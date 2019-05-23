Some days just don't go to plan. And this lady's day definitely ended badly, after she drove her late-model Mitsubishi ASX over a train station overpass in Melbourne over the weekend, ending up wedged in between handrails on a train platform in Melbourne's south-east.

We can only opine what led the subject of our story to her unfortunate situation. Was she following her sat-nav instructions a little too closely? Was she getting a bum steer from her food delivery app? Was she late for a meeting?

The unnamed driver somehow steered her little SUV up a long pedestrian overpass ramp at Kananook Station, before allegedly coming to a stop and contemplating her next move.

Should she reverse down the path of least resistance? Should she hop out of the car and call for help? Should she make sure her travel card was at least topped up?

Nope... our heroine proceeded in a downwardly direction, driving her ASX down three flights of narrow stairs en route to make the 2.30am all-stops to Frankston.

Her passage was halted only by the cheeky addition of steel handrails, which locked her hapless and hardy ASX into a point of no return.

In a marvellous piece of understatement, Victoria Police described the incident.

"Police attended the incident, which occurred just before 2am and breath-tested the woman, resulting in a reading of 0.158," read a statement.

"The woman is also expected to be charged with careless driving."

A 21-year-old Malvern East woman allegedly drove her car up the ramp, remained stationary at the top of the overpass for a short time, before driving down three flights of stairs to return to ground level.



🔗https://t.co/j6EQxW1mK8 pic.twitter.com/S0IPkjEpU5 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 27, 2020

No mention of fare evasion, though...

The ASX was so firmly wedged it required the services of a State Emergency Service team - and a tow truck with a long cable, we suppose - to retrieve it from its inappropriate parking predicament.

We all know that the Falcon AU can do incredible things, but given the steepness of the stairs and the relatively unscathed state of the ASX, perhaps there's a new contender for go-anywhere, do-anything automotive amazingness?

If we were to hazard a guess, our silly stunt driver will be negotiating those station stairs in a much more traditional manner, once a magistrate snaps her license in half.

