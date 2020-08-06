HUGE GALLERY ABOVE - CLICK THE PIC!

Looking for epic car fails or worst drivers on the internet? Maybe the ultimate funny fails? What about the best fail compilation?

You've come to exactly the right place!

The automotive world is full of bumbling idiots doing the darnedest things - and these are the best we could find. Enjoy

READ MORE: Top 10 car technology fails

SEE MORE: World's wackiest cars

Best turn the volume down for this one, the music is an equal fail.

REDEMPTION: World's best car Instagram accounts you should be following