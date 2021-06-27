Subscribe
Bentley and Fanatec launch custom steering wheel for SIM and real-world racing 

Carbon steering wheel will be used at this weekend’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

27 Jun 2021
James Robinson
2022 Bentley Fanatec
Snapshot

  • Custom SIM racing steering wheel crafted from carbon fibre and magnesium
  • Exact same steering wheel will be used in Bentley's actual Continental GT3 Pikes Peak challenge car
  • Can also double as a desk/wall clock

Gamers and SIM racers keen on taking their experience to the next level will soon be able to purchase a steering wheel like no other. 

Bentley has teamed up with American SIM Racing hardware manufacturer Fanatec to create the ultimate in virtual racing steering wheels. 

Except it’s not just for the world of pixels and Playstations – Bentley will be using this exact steering wheel this weekend when it competes to secure a class record at the 99th running of the fearsome Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. 

Bentley Fanatec
Made from carbon fibre with a metallic green-fleck and magnesium, the steering wheel has been specifically designed for the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak challenge car. 

Bentley and Fanatec claim the bespoke piece of hardware is the first of its kind, and will give gamers the opportunity to experience what it’s like to steer a genuine GT3 racer. 

6 Bentley Fanatec GT 3 Steering Wheel
The centre of the squared-off unit features a circular digital screen, which can display on-the-fly race telemetry and information. 

Surrounding the display is a raised, forged carbon bezel, flanked on either side by two seven-way FunkySwitch directional sticks with encoder functionality and a gamut of coloured buttons. 

7 Bentley Fanatec GT 3 Steering Wheel
Sitting above the display is a set of shift lights which should further ramp up user immersion, and mounted on the rear of the steering wheel is four magnetic paddles – of which two are used to shift gear, while the other two act as auxiliaries, mimicking the set-up of Bentley’s GT3. 

And when owners aren’t using it to race other online road warriors, the steering wheel can be placed on an accompanying mount and used as a wall or desk clock. 

8 Bentley Continental GT 3 Pikes Peak Livery
The Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak challenge car

Bentley will be hoping for more success this weekend at the American racing event, returning to the mountain once again with veteran New Zealand race car driver, Rhys Millen, behind the wheel of its bespoke GT3. 

Millen has previously secured two lap records for Bentley at Pikes Peak. In 2018, the Kiwi claimed the record for fastest production SUV in a Bentayga, and a year later, Millen came back in a Continental GT to secure the production car class record.

