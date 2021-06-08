Snapshot
- Over 360,000 EV chargers will be available for BMW customers in China
- German brand has plans for factories to be carbon neutral by the end of year
- Mobile app will allow owners to access wider range of chargers
BMW has its sights set firmly on China – announcing an additional 60,000 EV chargers to its already 300,000-strong network.
The Chinese market remains a key area of focus for BMW, with the German marque expanding its vehicle range to 12 by 2023.
The increased network size will come thanks to BMW entering into partnerships with other companies in China, allowing owners to access a wider range of electric charging stations through its mobile phone app, according to BMW Blog.
BMW’s China CEO, Jochen Goller, said the company is committed to lowering its carbon footprint and aims for its Chinese plants to become carbon neutral by the end of 2021.
“As a multi-national company with a large-scale footprint in China, BMW is fully supporting the country’s transition toward a low-carbon economy by placing sustainability at the core of our own China strategy,” Mr Goller said according to BMW Blog.
BMW also wants to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80 per cent by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels), which it says will be achieved through cleaner manufacturing and producing more environmentally-friendly vehicles.
China also wants to become carbon neutral, with President Xi Jinping aiming for his country to achieve the feat by 2060 through supporting manufacturers and investing in better infrastructure for EVs.
