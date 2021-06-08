Snapshot Over 360,000 EV chargers will be available for BMW customers in China

German brand has plans for factories to be carbon neutral by the end of year

Mobile app will allow owners to access wider range of chargers

BMW has its sights set firmly on China – announcing an additional 60,000 EV chargers to its already 300,000-strong network.

The Chinese market remains a key area of focus for BMW, with the German marque expanding its vehicle range to 12 by 2023.

The increased network size will come thanks to BMW entering into partnerships with other companies in China, allowing owners to access a wider range of electric charging stations through its mobile phone app, according to BMW Blog.

BMW’s China CEO, Jochen Goller, said the company is committed to lowering its carbon footprint and aims for its Chinese plants to become carbon neutral by the end of 2021.