Snapshot Factory worth AU$1.57bn opened in Dresden

Over 700 employees will work alongside artificial intelligence

20-week manufacturing process means delays won't be over for getting semi-conductor stock

Electronics company Bosch has opened a new €1 billion (AU$1.57billion) semi-conductor factory in Dresden, Germany, in the hopes of getting on top of the global computer chip shortage.

With 700 staff on deck, Bosch will initially start production at the factory in July with work commencing on semi-conductors for its power tool range, following which automotive production is expected to start in September.

The semi-conductor shortage has caused widespread issues across the auto industry of late, initially triggered by an unexpected rise in demand, but further complicated by blackouts at production facilities in Texas and a fire at a Japanese plant.

2

Bosch's commitment to the factory is the biggest single investment in the company's history, signalling an intention to not only help alleviate the current shortage, but a commitment to provide stock into the future as the automotive industry adopts EV technology.