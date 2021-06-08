Subscribe
News

Bosch set to open new semi-conductor factory

German technology giant will start manufacturing in July with automotive production beginning in September

8 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Bosch Semiconductor
Gallery2

Snapshot

  • Factory worth AU$1.57bn opened in Dresden
  • Over 700 employees will work alongside artificial intelligence
  • 20-week manufacturing process means delays won't be over for getting semi-conductor stock

Electronics company Bosch has opened a new €1 billion (AU$1.57billion) semi-conductor factory in Dresden, Germany, in the hopes of getting on top of the global computer chip shortage.

With 700 staff on deck, Bosch will initially start production at the factory in July with work commencing on semi-conductors for its power tool range, following which automotive production is expected to start in September.

The semi-conductor shortage has caused widespread issues across the auto industry of late, initially triggered by an unexpected rise in demand, but further complicated by blackouts at production facilities in Texas and a fire at a Japanese plant.

Halbleiterfabrik Dresden Einweihung
2

Bosch's commitment to the factory is the biggest single investment in the company's history, signalling an intention to not only help alleviate the current shortage, but a commitment to provide stock into the future as the automotive industry adopts EV technology.

The Dresden factory will be manufacturing 300mm wafers, the base of the semi-conductor chips, which will then be sent on to other facilities in Asia to be assembled and distributed to automotive manufacturers.

Bosch say it takes around 20 weeks to make a semi-conductor chip, with over 600 steps in the wafer making facility alone.

Both Nissan and Stellantis announced last week they would be temporarily closing down their automotive plants throughout June due to a lack of stock, while Hyundai Australia confirmed it had halted plans to bring a new i30 Down Under due to the shortage.

MORE Semi-conductor news
MORE Bosch news

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

We recommend

NEWS

BMW i4 charging
News

BMW adds 60,000 chargers to Chinese EV network

Chinese market becoming large focus for BMW's EV plans

7 mins ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.