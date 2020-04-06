Citroen and Peugeot models recalled over braking system fault

Citroen and Peugeot in Australia have issued a recall for the 2015-2017 Citroen C4 and C4 Cactus and 2014-2017 Peugeot 208, 2008, and 308 models, after an issue was detected with the vehicles’ braking systems.

According to Inchcape European Automotive, the authorised distributor of both the Citroens and Peugeots in Australia, the recall is due to problems identified with the brakes’ power assistance.

Product Safety Australia claims that the issue is down to a reduction of vacuum in the braking systems, which has been caused by the degradation of the cars’ timing belts due to aged engine oil.

The recall notice states that “while the brakes will still be operable, if power assistance is reduced or lost, there is an increased risk of a collision.”

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Citroen Australia and Peugeot Australia and asked to organise a time to have their vehicles assessed at an authorised Citroen and Peugeot dealership.

Vehicles suspected of having the fault will be given a software update and affected parts will be replaced as necessary.

Citroen owners wanting to know more information about the recall can contact Citroën Australia by using the form at https://www.citroen.com.au/tools/contact-us.html.

Peugeot owners who want to know more information about the recall can contact the Peugeot Customer Experience Team by phoning 1800 307 607 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm) or using the contact form https://www.peugeot.com.au/helpful-links/contact-us/contact-us-by-email/.

Inchcape has also compiled a list of the affected Citroens’ VIN numbers and affected Peugeots’ VIN numbers.