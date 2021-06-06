Snapshot Ex-footballer buys 10 per cent stake of UK EV company

Lunaz specialises in converting classic British cars to EV tech

Plans for UK to be combustion engine free by 2030 spurring on electric conversions

One of the world's most successful footballers has decided to invest in the ever-growing world of EV conversions, backing a premium UK specialist to which converts classic cars to electric power.

Former footballer David Beckham has taken a 10 per cent stake in Lunaz, an up-market converter of classic cars which has so far swapped EV powertrains into vintage Rolls-Royce, Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles.

Beckham's buy-in comes amidst a wave of other investors committing to Lunaz, a company which has been born out of experience with hybrid and EV powertrains in motorsport with staff coming over from Renault F1, Prodrive, McLaren and Ferrari

The Silverstone-based company was founded by David Lorenz and Jon Hilton, a former engine designer for Rolls-Royce and three-time Formula One World Championship winning technical director, who both have a passion for EV technology in the wider market.

2 Beckham, Lorenez and Hilton with the electric Phantom V and recycling truck

No stranger to being seen in luxury vehicles, Beckham says he was drawn to the Lunaz brand after seeing how it could convert iconic cars to run on clean technology.

“Lunaz represents the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design," said Beckham.

"I was drawn to the company through its work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification.

"David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I look forward to being part of their growth.”

Though its previous projects have been focused around classic cars, its next task is to convert a former recycling truck to run on electric power, something which Lunaz believes could save governments more than 40 per cent over the vehicle's life-time compared to the cost of purchasing a new electric vehicle.

Prices for the Lunaz converted cars start at £245,000 (AU$448,355) for the Range Rover Classic, while the Rolls-Royce Phantom V begins at £500,000 (AU$915,000), both prices excluding local taxes.

With the UK looking to ban internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030 and the restrictions in London's ultra-low emission zones growing ever tighter, companies such as Lunaz which convert ICE cars to electric could see a large uptake in the next few years.