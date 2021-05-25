Snapshot

0-100km/h in five seconds, top speed of 165km/h

450 kilometre driving range

Production begins in 2022

Lebanese firm Electra EV has unveiled its inaugural automotive offering, a two-door fully electric coupe donned the Rise.

It’s the first car Lebanon’s ever produced, and it looks quite strange, like something out of a comic book.

While its looks may be cartoonish, however, its claimed performance figures are anything but.

4

The manufacturer says that its bulbous EV coupe can hit 0-100km/h in five seconds, and its total kerb weight is just 1110kg.

Other claimed stats include a top speed of 165km/h and an effective driving range of no less than 450 kilometres.

Powering the Rise is a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 119kW electric motor, which sends its drive exclusively to the rear wheels.

The outlandish body panels are crafted from lightweight fibreglass and bolted to a lightweight aluminium chassis.

Other features include regenerative braking and intricate-looking 18-inch lightweight forged aluminium wheels wrapped in staggered performance tyres measuring 235/45 R18 up front and 255/40 R18 at the rear.

4

Renderings of the Rise’s interior show off a paired back, contemporary theme with a large, centrally mounted 15.9-inch touch screen infotainment display dominating most of the cabin.

A flat-bottomed sports steering wheel with what appears to be indicator buttons mounted low on either side of the horn/airbag can also be seen, as can a retro-inspired dual display digital dash.

4

The Electra EV rise will set Lebanese buyers back around the equivalent of AU$40,000, with deliveries expected to begin as early as 2022.

Although only in its infancy, Electra EV and its founder, Lebanese-born Jihad Mohammad, have big plans for the four-year old company.

The automaker is hoping to manufacture around 10,000 vehicles in 2022, and also wants to install around 100 charging stations across Lebanon, which seems ambitious.

Got a tip-off for a story? Get in touch: james.robinson@aremedia.com.au