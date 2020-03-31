2021 Kia Cerato facelift spied ahead of May/June Australian debut

A facelifted version of Kia’s popular Cerato hatch and sedan is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks, with a local launch to follow soon after in May or June.

News of the updated Cerato was first brought to light at Kia’s 2021 CEO investor event, with Kia boss Ho-Sung Song confirming the refreshed model would be unveiled in its native country in the first quarter of this year.

Images of a heavily-camouflaged Cerato have been doing the rounds on enthusiast site The Korean Car Blog, showing new LED daytime running lights and a slender tail light configuration.

Judging from the spy shots, the new Cerato looks like it will also be fitted with a narrower grille, as well as a subtly reworked front and rear bumper. New-design alloy wheels are expected to be fitted to the updated cars as well.

KKS Studio, a South Korean website dedicated to speculative automotive renderings, has even mocked up what the new Cerato could look like, show above.

The Cerato will also be the first Kia in Australia to be fitted with the automaker’s newly redesigned logo, which ditches the traditional oval badge in favour of big, bold, and borderless lettering.

The interior of the Cerato is likely to score some updates too, with the centrally mounted infotainment screen expected to grow from the current 8.0 inches to a big 10.25 inches, mirroring that of Kia’s sister brand Hyundai and its recently overhauled i30.

A digital dash is also predicted, as is an updated multimedia operating system.

It's anticipated that a host of advanced driver assistance aids will be equipped in the Cerato, including radar-guided cruise control and an assisted steering system.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding drivetrain updates, however, the Hyundai group's heavily upgraded ‘SmartStream’ engines are expected to feature.

We’ll have to wait a few weeks for any new details on the new Cerato hatch and sedan. Be sure to watch this space and circle back to WhichCar for more information.

