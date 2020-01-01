An early glimpse of Genesis’ first foray into the SUV category, the GV80, appears to suggest it'll be even more stunning than the concept that previewed it three years ago.

The South Korean marque has released a handful of moody low-lit images that withhold nothing but the fine details - displaying enough to confirm the Genesis GV80 will be a handsome beast, and one that has continued to mature favourably in the transition from show car to showroom.

The final verdict will have to wait until the new model is revealed in the cold light of day and away from a dimly-lit studio, but the GV80 concept’s goofy front end appears to have evolved into a more striking snout, along with satisfying proportions and design cues.

Hints of Volvo XC90, Toyota Landcruiser and Nissan Patrol combine for a look that’s sharp and imposing, as well as heavy in the brand’s emerging family DNA. The large angular grille adds a dash of Cadillac into the mix. No rear view has been offered as part of the final teaser campaign.

A glance through the cabin appears to suggest the journey from concept to production model has also been kind in the inside. Gone are the ungainly gear selector and two-plus-two-spoke steering wheel, nixed in favour of neater, more elegant units.

The skinny dash-top display has also made way for a more readable - and technologically feasible - central digital screen complete with minimalist switchgear.

No technical detail accompanies the new images, but it’s unlikely the production model will be equipped with the self-driving capability or hydrogen powertrain showcased by the New York show concept. Expect a line-up of combustion and hybrid options instead, along with decent driver-assistance technology.

Unlike the company’s current models, its first SUV will not pinch platforms from sister Hyundai, instead rolling on a new architecture developed by Genesis. The decision to keep Genesis hardware for itself will distance the more mainstream brand from its performance and luxury focused line-up. Hyundai's keeping detailed specs to itself for now, but confirms that like its sedan-shaped sibling, the G80, it'll be offered as a rear-wheel drive base model with an all-wheel drive option.

An official launch in Australia is yet to be confirmed by the local Genesis team but it seems highly probable given Australia’s demand for large, high-end SUVs.

Adding more momentum to the cause was a chance meeting with a prototype GV80 under development in Victoria’s high country last year, along with its G80 counterpart.

Read next: Genesis GV80 and G80 spied testing in Australia

The official full reveal is due later this month in the brand’s home country and the global roll-out will commence soon after.