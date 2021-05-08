Talking points

Based on Chevrolet Colorado chassis

Powered by GM's eCrate electric motor with 150kW and 360Nm on tap

ISV rides on trick MultiMatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers

General Motors’s Defence sub-brand has just unveiled a tough-looking fully electric Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

Called the All Electric Concept Vehicle, the one-off ISV is powered by GM’s eCrate electric motor, which churns out 150kW and 360Nm from a 60kWh, 400-volt lithium-ion battery pack.

The same motor also powers the automaker’s Chevrolet Bolt hatchback and Bolt EUV small SUV.

Batteries line the floor of the vehicle, while the motor is mounted at the front of the chassis underneath the bonnet.

Under normal conditions, drive is sent to the rear wheels, however, there’s also a four-wheel drive mode for when the going gets bumpy.

The chassis itself is largely based on Chevy’s regular road-spec Colorado platform.

In fact, GM says that 90 per cent of the military-spec EV is made from commercial-off-the-shelf parts, utilising equipment like the automaker’s MultiMatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers.

The EV ISV does, however, score a much larger tray than the standard Colorado thanks to GM using the ‘GMC CarbonPro box’ found on the GMC Sierra pick-up truck.

Driving range is said to be rated at between 110-250 kilometres, although this figure will vary greatly depending on what sort of terrain the ISV is being driven on.

Unfortunately, GM hasn’t said whether or not they’ll build the radical-looking ute, but with the automaker’s catalogue looking greener by the day, there’s every chance they will.

