Independant importer OZM used the Special Enthusiast Vehicle Scheme (SEVS) to get the car into Australia

Price will cost around the $80,000 mark

Limited supply for importers due to Japanese domestic market demand

Local importing outfit OZM Auto Group has just brought the first Honda E city car into the country.

The much-hyped all-electric hatchback has been the talk of the EV town since it was unveiled back in 2019, with its retro-minimalist looks pulling at the heartstrings of many brand devotees.

Unfortunately, Aussies were told by the Japanese automaker we wouldn’t be receiving the uber-cool EV, for a multitude of reasons.

That didn’t sit right with more than a few enthusiasts, so it’s great to see OZM throw its hat in the ring to actually bring one here by utilising the Special Enthusiast Vehicle Scheme (SEVS).

So what’s the catch? Why isn’t everyone rushing out to buy the Honda E now that it can be purchased Down Under?

Well, the first problem is cost. The top-shelf Honda E Advance variant which OZM imported has a sticker price back home of ¥4,950,000 (roughly AU$59,000).

Add on the additional tariffs and fees associated with getting a car like this here, and all of a sudden you’re looking at an $80,000 car.

Then there’s the issue of supply. OZM says it will only be able to bring a few more of the funky Hondas into the country, due to the huge demand it’s currently experiencing in Japan.

Hopefully, with the local EV landscape constantly changing, we may soon get to a point where Honda deems it a good idea to bring this undeniably cool car to Australia.

