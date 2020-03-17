Bidding goodbye to 2020 couldn't be any more fun, with two muscle car auctions set to fire up 2021 right out of the gate.

The two auctions include top-shelf modern gear from the halcyon days of HSV, while history buffs will swoon at the sight of a Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III and a brace of torrid Toranas that are set to cross the auction block.

Even the ballistic and ultra-exclusive HSV GTSR W1 Maloo we drove in 2017 is going under the hammer, offering you the opportunity to own one of the rarest and greatest Australian muscle cars ever made.

But if you can’t stretch to the eye-watering price sought for the Maloo, the most powerful locally made production car to date is joined by a smorgasbord of Aussie muscle icons, all set to find new homes in 2021.

Just six of the mighty HSV GTSR W1 utes were produced at the end of local Holden production exclusively for HSV’s most valued customers, and there is but one example finished in Light My Fire (gold) – the one you could make your own.

MORE HSV takes two more orders for W1 Maloo

You have until January 29 to have frank conversations with the bank manager and sell all your children when the hammer falls at lloydsonline.com.au but, at the time of writing, the bidding had already passed the half a million mark at $507,000.



Image: Lloyds auctioneers

It’s not known how much HSV was asking the half-dozen takers to hand over when the W1 Maloos were sold new, but one source hinted at the price as being equal to “decent Lamborghini money”.

As the current Raging Bull family ranges from $379,000 to $950,000, it’s not quite clear if the W1 Maloo has appreciated significantly.

For context, 275 of the GTSR W1 sedan were sold on a more official basis for $169,990 and, while used model pricing followed a rollercoaster trajectory, none of the sedans came close to the far rarer Maloo W1.

The example on offer is said to have “delivery kilometers” but a few of those were certainly clocked up in the hands of MOTOR road-testing ace Scott Newman.

NEXT HSV GTSR W1 Maloo review

But if upwards of a cool half-mil is a bit too steep and you are keen to get your hands on one of the last great models from the much-loved brand, you’re spoilt for choice - relatively speaking.

According to Facebook page Interesting Cars of Perth, up for sale in Western Australia is an example of the less exclusive but still highly desirable GTSR W1 sedan.

Importantly, the car for sale by slatteryauctions.com.au is unmolested by journalists and still in its delivery plastic.



Image: Interesting Cars of Perth

Alongside it, an example of the GTSR Maloo (non-W1) is also going to auction.

It might lack the vicious 474kW LS9 engine that powers the six W1 Maloos, but it still packs a 435kW LSA punch and is presented in stealthy black with gunmetal wheels. No reserve is advertised for either car.

Also going under the hammer in Perth are a selection of other historic and classic Australian muscle cars as part of a collection liquidation.



Image: Interesting Cars of Perth

Act fast and you could be the new keeper of a ‘concours condition’ Ford GT HO Phase III, a pair of Holden Toranas – one GTR XU1 Bathurst edition and the other in highly exclusive A9X road-racer specification.

Rounding out the incredible Perth auction line-up is a Chrysler Valiant Charger in E49 trim, while a ‘barn-find’ HQ Monaro GTS 350 is said to be in immaculate condition, albeit still wearing its layers of grime.

All are due to be sold on February 15.



Image: Interesting Cars of Perth

HSV fans may also be tempted by a handful of other offerings in the Lloyd’s auction that are a little more affordable than the W1 Maloo centerpiece.

Currently sitting on a $155,000 bid is a very tidy 2009 HSV W427 with less than 1500km on the odometer, a 2002 GTO Coupe is up to $25,500, while a fine example of a VT 10th Anniversary Senator Signature is nearing $15,000.



Image: Lloyds Auctioneers

If you’ve got an Australian muscle car-shaped hole in your garage, 2021 is already looking like a great year to fill it.

NOW READ W1 number-one saved from the crusher