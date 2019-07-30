WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

It's the 2020 Australian Motoring Awards!

By Tim Robson, 30 Jan 2020 Car News

The four best vehicles on sale in Australia today will be celebrated at the AMAs in Melbourne

AMAs 2019

It's WhichCar's night of nights - the 2020 Australian Motoring Awards are being held tonight in Melbourne.

The AMAs is an annual event that celebrates the best motoring achievements of the year: Wheels Car of the YearMOTOR Performance Car of the Year, the WhichCar Style award and 4X4 Australia’s 4X4OTY.

2020 4X4 Of The Year Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate news

Hosted by WhichCar TV's Elise Elliott and attended by the movers and shakers of the Australian automotive industry, the Australian Motoring Awards recognises the most amazing vehicles available in Australia with some of the longest-running awards in the game.

Wheels Car of the Year podium revealed

The Wheels Car of the Year prize, for example, is more than 50 years old, while the Motor Performance Car of the Year gong turns 24  this year.

Performance Car of the Year 2020 preview feature

Brands like Mazda and Tesla are well represented across our titles, while vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Porsche, Suzuki, Land Rover, Toyota and Mercedes-AMG are also in the mix.

The awards will be handed out tonight before guests retire to the Continental after-party!

GALLERY: 2019 Australian Motoring Awards red carpet pics

Stay tuned to WhichCar for all the glitz and glamour of the AMAs on your phone, laptop and TV screens in the coming days and weeks.

 

Last year's winners...

2019 Wheels Car of the Year

2019 WhichCar Style Award winner

The 2019 4x4 Of The Year is...

It's the 2019 Motor Performance Car of the Year!

Tune in to our social feeds to check out the party!

WhichCar Facebook, Instagram

Wheels Facebook, Instagram

Motor Facebook, Instagram

4x4 Australia Facebook, Instagram 

Read more

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Features

  2. News

  3. Reviews

  4. Events