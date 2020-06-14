The small SUV from Coventry, the Jaguar E-Pace, has been updated for 2021 with its range expanding to four variants here in the Australian market.

Design tweaks are joined by more tech and safety features across the entire range, with upgrades such as a new infotainment system accessed though a new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, and updated chassis architecture which Jaguar says improves comfort and handling.

Starting at the entry point of the new range, the E-Pace R-Dynamic S P250 is priced from $63,900, with a 184kW/365Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, and the same 9-speed auto and all-wheel drive as the rest of the range.

Next up the ladder, the E-Pace SE P250 starts at $67,200 with the same engine as the S, with the E-Pace HSE P250 which starts at $71,300. The S and SE are now priced slightly higher than before, though the HSE has been made slightly cheaper (it was $73,648) to accommodate the 300 Sport at the top of the range.

All three P250 variants share the same drivetrain specifications, being separated primarily by trim such as the upgrade in sound system (an 11-speaker Meridian system) you get for graduating from the S to SE, or the larger instrument panels in the HSE over the others.

At the top, the new 300 Sport is the newest addition to the range with a mild hybrid version of the 2.0-litre turbo engine, which stores otherwise lost power from deceleration in a battery pack under the boot.

The engine is also more powerful at 221kW/400Nm, though pricing jumps to $79,600 for the E-Pace 300 Sport.

The new 300 Sport fills a gap left by the previous P300, though has a slower performance claim to 100km/h than the previous. 6.9 seconds, as opposed to 6.4.

Jaguar Australia says the new E-Pace range is already available to order with deliveries expected to kick off in Q1 2021.