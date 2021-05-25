Snapshot

Australia and South Africa called out for lack of EV infrastructure

Blue Oval has invested US$22 billion (almost $AU28.4 billion) on its electric vehicle program

Escape PHEV due in Australia soon

Ford Motor Company’s CEO, Jim Farley, has singled out Australia as one of the reasons why his company can’t yet explore the idea of an all-electric vehicle line-up.

Speaking with The Verge about Ford’s all-new electric F-150 Lightning, the Blue Oval boss said only a few key areas were holding up Ford’s switch to a combustion-free retail future, and Australia and South Africa’s lack of electric vehicle infrastructure was one of them.

Ford CEO Jim Farley

“We have to get to solid state [batteries], and a lot of things have to happen. Infrastructure would have to improve in places like South Africa and Australia,” Farley said.

“Ford is unlike a lot of our competitors, we didn’t really shrink our global footprint. So we’re still a very large company in Australia, Thailand and South Africa. I think it will take some time for those societies to move to full electric.”

The Ford F-150 Lightning

The CEO’s statements are unsurprising, given Ford will spend no less than US$22 billion (almost $AU28.4 billion) on its electric vehicle program over the next three-and-a-half years.

Earlier this month, the Dearborn outfit also announced it would be opening a dedicated battery research and development facility in its home state of Michigan in 2022.

Called Ion Park, the ‘battery centre of excellence’ will employ 150 dedicated staff to help push the automaker to the forefront of battery technology in the automotive industry.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E

Locally, Ford is still yet to introduce a plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) or battery electric vehicle (BEV) for the Aussie market, despite models like its electric Mustang Mach-E being homologated and sold in other right-hand drive markets like the UK.

Speaking about Ford's future electrified offerings for local buyers, a spokesperson for Ford Australia said: “We’re pleased to see a growing appetite for EVs in Australia, and we’re taking a considered approach to electrification to make sure we get our offering right for our customers.

“Ford owners are very clear that they expect toughness, performance and capability from our vehicles, and so our focus is on offering EVs to meet those expectations.

“Ford Australia’s EV line-up will grow quickly, first with our Escape PHEV SUV and soon with other BEVs and electrified models. We’ll share details about these in due course.”

The upcoming Ford Escape PHEV SUV

The spokesperson also said Ford Australia is conscious more needs to be done if buyers are to embrace electric vehicles locally.

“As we accelerate our EV plans, we’re aware of the importance of visible investment in the infrastructure that supports EVs, like charging networks, to help build consumers’ confidence in this emerging technology,” they said.

