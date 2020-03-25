Lotus has launched the Elise and Exige Final Editions to farewell each nameplate with more power, new tech and unique badging before they retire at the end of this year.

Each variant welcomes a power bump beginning with the Elise Sport 240 Final Edition, which replaces the Elise Sport 220.

As the name suggests, the 1.8-litre supercharged four-cylinder engine at the heart of the Elise Final Edition makes 240 horsepower or 179kW in our money.

Moving up to the Exige range, a new 390 Final Edition variant scores a revised supercharger tune on its 3.5-litre V6 to add 38kW over the Exige 350 it replaces, totalling power at 296kW.

Meanwhile, the 420 Final Edition adds an extra 7kW above the previously sold 410 Sport for a total of 313kW.

Both models welcome a new TFT cluster within the cabin that sits behind a new D-shape steering wheel. It can display in one of two configurations, one with conventional dials or a race-style digital speed readout.

MORE Lotus Evora GT430 review



Elise models feature Alcantara trim on the steering wheel, while Exige models score leather instead.

Both models also score unique Final Edition badging inside and out, as well as new seat trim and stitch patterns.

New colours have been introduced to their palettes, including Azure Blue for the new Elise, as well as Metallic White and Orange for the updated Exige.

Recommended pricing begins at $97,990 before on-roads for the Elise Sport 240 Final Edition, while the Exige 390 Final Edition is priced at $149,950, or $10,050 more than the superseded Exige 350.

The Exige 420 Final Edition stands at $169,990, or $10K more than the 410 Sport.

Meanwhile, the Elise Cup 250 remains on sale for $109,990 alongside the Exige Cup 430 at $169,990.

Lotus has confirmed 80 Final Editions for Australia are available to order now, but says the model mix will depend on buyer demand for the run-out special editions.

READ NEXT Lotus reveals bold new sports car plan for 2022