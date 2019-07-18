Mazda is celebrating its 100th birthday this year and to highlight its epic achievement the company has revealed a swathe of special edition versions of its current range.

The Japanese company pays tribute to its first ever passenger car, the R360, with special editions of the Mazda MX-5, Mazda 2, Mazda 3, Mazda 6, Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-8 and Mazda CX-9 which are set to be offered in Australia later this year.

The Mazda R360 was designed to cater for the general public’s needs while simultaneously making vehicle ownership desirable. It was powered by a four-cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission and even managed a 1500 kilometre endurance run between Perth and Esperance in 1961.

Models receiving the special edition treatment will receive a paint scheme reminiscent of the R360’s debut two-tone paint job, a distinctive white and contrasting burgundy.

All special edition models are finished in Snowflake White Pearl Mica, with a rich burgundy interior. Models also receive special 100th Anniversary Special Edition roundel badging on the front fender, key fob, wheels caps, head rests and floor mats.

Mazda says the cars are secured for Australia and will arrive Down Under later this year in limited numbers across its range. Customers can register their interest online in order to be the first to know more. Details such as numbers, pricing and arrival dates will be revealed in due course.

For those that weren’t aware, before the introduction of the R360 Mazda first got its start by producing cork in January 1920. From there the company moved to manufacturing small three-wheeled trucks before joining the fight in the second world war by producing rifles for the Japanese military.

It wasn’t until 1960 that the manufacturer got into cars with the aforementioned R360, and the rest was Mazda’s automotive history as we know it today.

For a sombre time in the world, it’s nice to acknowledge the little wins so congratulations to Mazda on a landmark 100 years.

