The Mazda CX-8 seven-seat SUV, which was introduced a diesel alternative to the CX-9, has gained two new specification grades, and a petrol option that sees entry-level pricing drop below $40,000.

Adding a petrol option to the CX-8 range should increase its popularity, but don’t expect as much power as the turbocharged CX-9; with the CX-8 sharing the naturally aspirated 140kW/252Nm Skyactiv-G 2.5L that’s also found under the bonnet of some CX-5 and Mazda 6 variants.

Available with front-wheel-drive only, the petrol CX-8 has a combined fuel economy rating of 8.5L/100km, which is actually a fraction more than the heavier front-drive CX-9’s 8.4L/100km.

Sweetening the deal for the CX-8 though is the fact that the new engine has made a three-row Mazda more affordable with the CX-8 and CX-9 now separated by about $6500, with the CX-8 Sport FWD and CX-9 Sport FWD priced at $39,420 and $46,420 respectively.

The 2020 CX-8 range also gains new mid-spec Touring and GT variants available with both the petrol FWD and 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel AWD powertrains with the latter attracting a $4000 premium.

In the past buying a top-level CX-8 was an all-or-nothing affair, with a $20,000 difference between the entry-level Sport and Asaki range-topper, which makes the mid-spec options a welcome addition to Mazda showrooms.

The CX-8 Touring brings a few additional features such as black-leather trim and one-touch switch to lower second-row cushions for easier third-row access.

The GT brings a few more extras, including a remote-operated power tailgate, third-row USB ports, and bigger 19-inch alloys.

The entire line-up benefits from advanced autonomous emergency braking with nighttime pedestrian protection, a bigger 8.0-inch infotainment screen, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay smartphone pairing.

According to Mazda, the 2020 CX-8 is also a little quieter with NVH enhanced by adding more damping material to the roof to reduce noise penetrating the cabin on rainy days.

And you’ll know you have a 2020 model thanks to the fresh key fob and new generation nameplate badging.

Now available in Mazda showrooms, the revamped CX-8 range should see it gain some ground against the CX-9 which outsold it 7168 to 2551 in 2019.

