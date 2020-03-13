The Mercedes-Benz E-Class family has grown after a welcoming a new mild-hybrid E350 variant in sedan, coupe and cabriolet forms. It effectively bridges the gap to the E-Class AMG range.

Priced before on-road costs at $127,100 for the E350 sedan, $128,200 for the E350 coupe and $141,300 for the E350 Cabriolet, they represent $9200, $10,800 and $10,400 increases on their respective E300 siblings.

Alternatively, the E350 is $35,200 cheaper than the Mercedes-AMG E53 in sedan form.

Power grows uniformly across the board over the lesser E300, with the E350 relying on a battery-assisted electric motor that supplements the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine via belt drive.

Dubbed EQ boost technology, and designed around a 48-volt electrical system that charges itself, it adds as much as 10kW and 150Nm in short bursts to the 220kW and 400Nm rated petrol engine to aid acceleration and allow emission-free driving in certain situations.

Coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Mercedes-Benz E350 can propel to 100km/h from rest in 5.9 seconds, unless you’re in the heavier Cabriolet that achieves the same feat in 6.1 seconds.

For E350 sedan and coupes, that’s an improvement of five-tenths on the E300 which takes 6.4 seconds to reach 100km/h.

However, that extra speed doesn't come with a cost at the bowser, with fuel consumption claimed to stand at 7.7L/100km (7.8L/100km for cabriolets) on a combined cycle - 0.6 litres more than the E300’s 8.0L/100km sedan claim.

All body styles feature air suspension, leather upholstery, adaptive Multibeam LED headlights, metallic paint and 20-inch alloy wheels as standard equipment, shared with E300s.

Interior technology includes dual 12.3-inch screens loaded with MBUX infotainment technology, smart phone mirroring, wireless charging, active parking assist, touch-sensitive panels on the steering wheel, as well as heated memory power seats.

Active safety includes lane-, blind spot-, brake- and cruise-control assist, low speed traffic assist, traffic sign recognition and airbag preparation systems.

Like all E-Class variants, the E350 will come with a five-year unlimited distance warranty.

