2021 MG HS gains all-wheel drive traction

MG has expanded its local HS mid-size SUV range in Australia by introducing two new all-wheel drive variants to head the range.

Available from March 2021, the HS AWD starts at $37,990 driveaway and will come in two high-spec variants.

Both the MG HS Excite X and Essence X come with all-wheel drive, a first for the brand in Australia.

Read next 2020 MG HS review

It uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 168kW/360Nm, which is sent to an all-wheel-drive system through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The drivetrain can be set to four different modes, including a custom setting determined by the driver. It also scores paddle shifters and a ‘Super Sports’ setting that is said to extract maximum torque from the engine to enhance acceleration.

The AWD variants carry the same styling as the rest of the HS range, meaning chrome trim and diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels come equipped.

The chrome trim continues inside with the interior door handles, air vents and steering wheel highlights all covered in the satin effect.

An electric tailgate is included as standard on both specifications, but only the Essence X receives a panoramic sunroof, leather interior and sports front seats with heating and electric adjustment.

Both are covered by a five-star ANCAP safety rating and equipment including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, Intelligent Speed Assist, Intelligent Headlamp Control and Traffic Jam Assist. Essence X spec includes a 360-degree camera system to up the safety credentials.

Read Could the new MG HS truly rival the likes of the Toyota RAV4?

Elsewhere, the MG HS AWD receives a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a six-speaker sound system. It also stocks four USB charge points, dual-zone climate control, rear air-con vents and a cooling function for water bottles.

The introduction of AWD variants should make the MG HS a more compelling option among AWD rivals like the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Mazda CX-5.

HS AWD Excite X and Essence X are $3000 and $4000 more expensive, respectively, than their identical spec two-wheel-drive counterparts.

The new all-wheel drive MG HS is covered by the brand's seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

All-wheel drive variants of the MG HS have arrived in showrooms across Australia.

2021 MG HS AWD Australian pricing