MG3 recalled over fuel tank potentially detaching

Almost 4000 units of MG's hatchback have been affected

25 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
MG3
Snapshot

  • 3944 vehicles affected
  • Potentially faulty bolts could cause the fuel tank to detach from the vehicle
  • MG advises owners to get in contact

MG has issued a recall notice for more than half of its MG3 hatchbacks sold this year thanks to a potential fault which could lead to the fuel tank detaching from the car.

Affecting 3944 of the 5754 MG3s sold so far this year, the issue has placed 2020 and 2021 models bought from January 1 to May 19, 2021 under recall.

The issues involves the fuel tank strap retaining bolts potentially being faulty, with failure leading to it moving and detaching itself from the vehicle.

This departure from the car could cause a fuel leak and subsequent fire, risking potential harm to its occupants and those around it.

MG has advised owners to contact its nearest dealership to arrange an inspection, with the retaining bolts being replaced free of charge.

Owners may also contact the MG Australia helpline (1800 642 277) or email the local warranty department at auswarranty@smil.com

A list of the affected VINs can be found here.

