Owners of Mitsubishi Tritons fitted with an acrylic-capped ABS canopy are being told to urgently check if their vehicles are in danger of catching fire.
The canopies – sold by Mitsubishi Australia, Oakmoore Pty Ltd trading as EGR Group and other vehicle accessory retailers between May 2018 and February 2021 – are commonly fitted to the tubs of Tritons.
Only canopies marked with the EGR logo and which have a serial number between 180522 and 210219 are affected.
According to Product Safety Australia, the fault is with the light fitting or pin switch inside the canopy which may have been incorrectly assembled.
If the switch is in the ‘door’ position, there is a risk of an electrical fire inside the canopy – which can still happen even when the vehicle is switched off.
Owners should check the brand and serial number of their canopy to determine if they are affected by the issue. If they are, the ute must be parked outside in an open space, away from flammable materials and structures, and an appointment made to have the fitting repaired free of charge.
For more information, owners can contact Oakmoore Pty Ltd t/as EGR Group on 1300 320 338 or https://www.egrgroup.com/contact.html
