Reports are emerging that Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will jump ship from Renault to McLaren, in the wake of the confirmation of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's departure from Ferrari.

Vettel's announcement has triggered a tsunami of driver movements, with Spanish racer Carlos Sainz tipped to join young Monegasque ace Charles LeClerc at Ferrari. There's a certain irony here - Sainz was forced to vacate his seat for Ricciardo to join Renault in 2019.

With Sainz supposedly bound for Maranello this, in turn, has freed up a seat at a revitalised McLaren, which is finding success after a period in the doldrums.

It's this success that has attracted Western Australian Daniel Ricciardo, whose switch from Red Bull to Renault in 2019 has - unsurprisingly to some - netted nothing in the way of results.

While details are scarce, it's well known that McLaren courted Ricciardo in 2018 as the Aussie F1 ace with seven wins to his name struggled to decide on a future away from the Red Bull team he'd called home for a decade.

Ricciardo signed for the French powerhouse team over the UK outfit under the illusion that Renault would find the pace that has carried it to multiple world titles during its time in F1 during his tenure.

However, Ricciardo's best place in 2019 was fourth, suffering an ignominious self-inflicted wing failure in his first Australian Grand Prix with the team.

His contract for two years was a lucrative one for the 30-year-old, but it hasn't heralded a return to fortune for Renault.

By contrast, McLaren's fortunes could get little lower at the end of 2017, after an acrimonious split with engine supplier Honda pushed the famed UK team into the hands of - somewhat ironically for Ricciardo - Renault.

Since then, the team has come on in leaps and bounds and is now the fourth-best team in pit lane behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

If the strong rumours emanating from many senior pundits in the F1 pit lane are true, then Ricciardo will join the McLaren team at a time where it's about to switch from Renault to Mercedes power.

McLaren-Mercedes formed one of the most dynamic partnerships in the modern F1 age before Mercedes acquired the Brawn F1 team to form its own squad in 2014.

After a period of unqualified domination, Mercedes may well consider its time in F1 as a manufacturer to be too expensive to continue, it may roll back its efforts into simply supplying other teams with engines on a customer basis.

If this pans out, then 2022 could be a very good year for a certain lanky Aussie with a Cheshire-cat grin.