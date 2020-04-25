New performance Bentley Continental GT Speed due next week

Bentley is cooking up something special, promising the “most capable, performance-focused Bentley yet” in the form of its Continental GT Speed.

The British marque released a teaser overnight to build hype around its launch next week, scheduled for March 23. Not much can be seen from a shadowy profile teaser photo, but it’s the accompanying video clip that has us excited.

Read next: Audi to take control of Bentley in 2021

Sounding very aggressive with a throaty, crackling exhaust, the Continental GT Speed is expected to follow previous high-performance Bentleys by using a wicked-up version of the company’s 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine.

Bentley Continental GT

‘Speed’ versions typically up the stakes in the sports department – somewhat of a departure from Bentley’s luxurious modus operandi.

Bentley says it will feature “highly advanced chassis technology” so we expect specific changes to this hi-po version’s ride and handling too.

That said, Bentley has assured that it won’t suffer “compromise to comfort or luxury.”

Expect to see small styling enhancements to ensure the Continental GT Speed stands out from its regular Continental stablemates.

Read Bentley CEO throws down hybrid gauntlet to politicians

This will likely be one of the last non-hybrid petrol-powered performance Bentleys - the brand has announced its intention to go all-electric by 2026.

As for everything else, we won’t know more until it makes its debut next week. Stay tuned as we bring you the full reveal.