2014-2015 Nissan Pathfinder recalled

Nissan has recalled 14,460 Pathfinders built in 2014 and 2015 due to an issue with the stop lamp (brake light) sticking in the “ON” position.

According to the notice, if the stop lamp relay does stick in the ON position, there is a possibility that the lamps could remain illuminated even when the brakes are not being applied.

Nissan says the faulty relay could also cause a loss of engine power and may also allow the driver to shift the vehicle out of park into gear or start the engine without compressing the brake pedal.

The Japanese automaker will be contacting the owners of affected vehicles in writing, and owners will need to contact their preferred Nissan dealer to organise an inspection of their vehicle.

If a fault is found, Nissan will reposition the stop lamp switch and replace the stop lamp relay at no cost to the owner.

Anyone seeking more information about the issue can contact the Nissan Customer Service Centre on 1800 035 035.

Nissan has also compiled a list of the affected vehicles VIN numbers, which can be found here.

