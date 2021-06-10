Snapshot Old Norlane Ford factory in Geelong now used as mass vaccination hub

It has vaccinated 41,000 people to date

Ford’s old manufacturing plant in Geelong is now being utilised as a new mass vaccination hub.

Ford closed the Norlane factory when it ceased local vehicle production at the end of 2016, followed a year later by Toyota and Holden.

17 Photos: Barwon Health

Ford then sold large sections of both its Broadmeadows and Norlane (Geelong) sites to development group Pelligra, which now owns the section used for the vaccination hub as well as Holden’s old assembly plant in Elizabeth, SA.

The vaccination hub at the old factory was first used to immunise frontline workers, but is now taking bookings from members of the general public who are deemed eligible for either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.

17

To date, around 41,000 people have been vaccinated at the hub, with around 1200-1600 people being jabbed per day. The venue has a maximum capacity of 2000 vaccines being given each day.

A spokeswoman for Barwon Health added: "The former Ford site in Norlane was selected by the Department of Health in partnership with Barwon Health due to its size and easy access for consumers by private car and public transport. It was also a well-known site in the community.

"We worked closely with the site developers Pelligra and local contractors to fit out the site for Geelong’s vaccination program."